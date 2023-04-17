Disciplined Investments LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $587.36. 91,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.36 and a 200-day moving average of $548.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

