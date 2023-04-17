Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 119,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,858,683. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.