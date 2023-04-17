Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 13,149 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1,588.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,458. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

