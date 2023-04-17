Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 22,487 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.44. 2,139,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230,827. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

