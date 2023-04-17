Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.55. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 6,750,826 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

