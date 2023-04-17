Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Dino Polska Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DNOPY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

