Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Dino Polska Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of DNOPY stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.
About Dino Polska
