Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 152,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

