Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,092. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.