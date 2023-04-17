Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,384,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,293 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 16.2% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $130,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 140,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,793. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

