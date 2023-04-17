Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

FANG stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.41. The company had a trading volume of 465,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.