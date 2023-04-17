DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.60. 39,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,932. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.71.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DiaMedica Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, insider David J. Wambeke purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. State Street Corp increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

