DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $917.64

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $917.64 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00334719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.