DeFiChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.47 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. DeFiChain has a market cap of $351.23 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,006,754,551 coins and its circulating supply is 689,120,904 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

