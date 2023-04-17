DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.23% of DaVita worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. 59,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.