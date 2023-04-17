Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in First Foundation were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 29,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $276,774.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 419,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

