Davidson Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,682,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,179. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

