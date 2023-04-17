Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1 %

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.