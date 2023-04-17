Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.54 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,318. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

