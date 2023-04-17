Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.53. The company had a trading volume of 900,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $187.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

