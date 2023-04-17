Davidson Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,081 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

