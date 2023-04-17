Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 447 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 35,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

