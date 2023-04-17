Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 2,379 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,799. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

