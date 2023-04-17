Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,990. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.41. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.