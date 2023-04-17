DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 315.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

