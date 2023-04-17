CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $158.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.95.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.7 %

CYBR opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.70. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,162,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,703,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after buying an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.