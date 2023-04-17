Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $18.06. 502,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,290. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $48.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $570.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

