CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 9,784,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,764,588. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

