Cronos Price Reaches $0.0725 on Top Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.83 billion and $15.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

