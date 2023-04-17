Critical Comparison: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) versus SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic -111.77% -22.12% -19.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DNAPrint Genomics and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given SomaLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than DNAPrint Genomics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic $97.67 million 5.89 -$109.16 million ($0.59) -5.19

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Volatility and Risk

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SomaLogic beats DNAPrint Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the research and development of genomics-based products and services for biomedical and forensics. The company was founded by Tony N. Frudakis on January 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

