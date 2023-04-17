CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,387,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,339 shares.The stock last traded at $54.10 and had previously closed at $50.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

