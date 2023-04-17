Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in March

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 580.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Credito Emiliano stock remained flat at C$7.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

