Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
DHY opened at $1.90 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.
