Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

DHY opened at $1.90 on Monday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

