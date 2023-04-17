Credit Suisse Group Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Target Price to C$1.30

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$1.30 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWMIF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

