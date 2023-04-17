Credit Suisse Group Cuts Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 260

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNGPF. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.98) to GBX 360 ($4.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Man Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $2.80 during trading hours on Monday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

