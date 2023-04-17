Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Cormark

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 8.9 %

CJR.B stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

