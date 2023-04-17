Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.08. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

