Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

