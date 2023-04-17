Contrasting TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Asure Software and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 1 0 5 0 2.67 TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. TDCX has a consensus target price of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.71%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Asure Software.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $95.83 million 3.49 -$14.47 million ($0.71) -23.23 TDCX $493.92 million 2.32 $78.04 million $0.51 15.71

This table compares Asure Software and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Asure Software. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -15.10% 1.19% 0.43% TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Summary

TDCX beats Asure Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About TDCX

(Get Rating)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.