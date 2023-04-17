Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $17.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

