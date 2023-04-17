ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $145.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.45.

NYSE COP opened at $108.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

