Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $228.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

