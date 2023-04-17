Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after buying an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TRP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 1,338,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.