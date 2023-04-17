Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $103.07. 62,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,558. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

