Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 203,030 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.42. 5,789,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,386. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

