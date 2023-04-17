Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.08. 1,134,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,133. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

