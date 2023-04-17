Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $378.12. 1,724,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,822. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

