Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

PM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.55. 1,003,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,882. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

