Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,341 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,580,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EWU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.43. 785,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,757. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

