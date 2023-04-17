Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,537,693. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $565.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

