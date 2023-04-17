Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $88.19. 2,591,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,646,484. The firm has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.